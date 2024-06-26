Charity polo tournament benefits Colorado children in need

For nearly 40 years, the Denver Children's Foundation has been raising money to support nonprofit organizations that service children in need. The Foundation is a nonprofit service organization for business leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. The mission of the Foundation is to develop young business professionals into philanthropic leaders, and to impact the lives of children who need help. The Foundation raises money and then distributes it to organizations who are working in four areas of a child's life: education, health & wellbeing, child advocacy, and personal enrichment. Last year, the Denver Children's Foundation raised $1.5 million and granted it to 71 charity organizations.

"Denver Children's Foundation is committed to supporting disadvantaged and at-risk youth in the Colorado community, so that money is feeding kids on nights and weekends when they don't have food on the plate. We're providing dental care and health care to children. We're providing mental health support. And specifically, one of the biggest things that we fund is mentorship. So many children just need an adult in their life telling them that they're worth it; they're valued; and they mean something. And that alone is one of the things we're so thankful that people support," said Beau Jenkins, President of Denver Children's Foundation.

The Foundation is bringing back it's charitable polo tournament, The Denver Polo Classic. This chic fundraiser includes several events over 3-days. It kicks off with a Black-Tie Dinner and Live Auction on Friday, July 12, 2024. Schomp BMW is presenting sponsor for the event and will have the latest BMW models on display. On Saturday, July 13, 2024, there is a family fun day for parents and children and the polo tournament begins; and then on Sunday, July 14, 2024 the polo tournament wraps up and a champion is honored. All weekend the food it high end and the drinks are top shelf, and there will be several auctions throughout the weekend.

"We bring in some of the best polo players and horses from Colorado and around the world. Places like Argentina are represented. The level of play is referred to high goal polo. It's action packed and super entertaining to watch," said Ross Blahnik, chair of The Denver Polo Classic.