Mother of 14-year-old boy shot, killed at Denver recreation center says suspect's lesser charges, "gives me no hope."

A local family and grieving mother are demanding answers after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed earlier this year.

It happened at the Montbello Recreation Center in Denver back in late May. A teen suspect accused of pulling the trigger is now facing reduced charges.

Loria Walker, Nasir's mother CBS

Lori Walker, victim Nasir Payne's mother, says, with lesser charges for the suspect, it's hard for her to make sense of any of it. Not only is she fighting for justice for her 14-year-old son, she's also fighting for stronger safety and security measures at Denver Rec centers. Her hope is that no other family has to go through the same pain.

There's now a void in their home, and six siblings are missing their brother. Walker says Nasir was a light taken too soon.

"Our family is broken. The grief is real. Nasir brought good energy and a good presence," Walker told CBS Colorado. "He was the kind of person that could walk in the room and make everybody smile, everybody laugh, and that's gone."

Nasir also loved playing basketball. That's what he and his older brother were doing at the Montbello Rec Center when a fight broke out. Walker said Nasir was defending his older brother when the shooting happened.

"He said that when he lost his brother that day; he lost everything because they were so close," Walker said. "He wanted to save his brother with all of him, and he couldn't. He deals with guilt."

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting and initially investigated for first-degree murder. When Denver District Attorney's Office filed charges against the teen suspect in late May, it chose to charge him as a juvenile with first-degree assault and manslaughter charges brought against him instead.

"Hearing that as a mother, it gives me no hope in actual justice. How is that even possible? When he took my baby, he's responsible for my baby not being here now. That doesn't make sense, it will never sit well with me," Walker said.

While she fights for justice, she's also pushing for strong safety and security at Denver rec centers. To her knowledge, she doesn't know of any changes made since Nasir's passing.

"They need metal detectors. They need security that's there. They need bags checked. They need a system to where they know that anybody that enters that rec center is actually safe," Walker said. "I'm trying to make sure that, you know, that other children and families are not subject to the same pain that we have been."

While the family is left with many questions unanswered, they do hang on to the memories left behind.

Son and mother Nasir Payne and Lori Walker Lori Walker

Nasir was just one month away from turning 15 years old, with a whole life ahead of him.

"He had a dream of joining the NBA. He had dreams. He was excited about getting his permit," Walker said. "I know my son is in paradise, but, at the end of the day, it doesn't calm the heart."

CBS Colorado also reached out to Denver Parks & Recreation several times to ask about increased security. At the time of writing this article, we have not gotten a response back.

In a statement from Denver DA, it said, "Given the restrictions involving the release of information in juvenile cases, all I can tell you is that the juvenile is now charged with first-degree assault and manslaughter."

In a statement from Denver POlice Department, it said, "Since the date of the incident, officers have conducted extra patrols in the area of the recreation center and the surrounding area. In addition, officers have conducted outreach efforts with the recreation center to further provide support."