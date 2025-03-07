Watch CBS News
Denver Restaurant Week features Champagne Tiger with French American cuisine

By Brian Sherrod

It is time to enjoy some delicious restaurants around the Denver metro area for Denver Restaurant Week that kicks off on Friday. There are more than 300 restaurants to enjoy from March 7 through March 16. 

The Champagne Tiger is a combination of French and American food that will make your mouth water. There are some foods you have to try when you visit. 

"Wealthy Oysters from Cape Cod, Massachusetts," Chris Donato, Owner of Champagne Tiger said. "They are salty and briney. They are medium and small size. They are really delicious. You also have to try our Mortadella Melt. It is made with Tempesta Mortadella from Chicago. It is a rich and decadent sandwich."

With each meal, it is designed to give you a flavorful experience.

"I hope you get a sense of nostalgia for the food," Josh Hood, Chef for Champagne Tiger. "Hopefully, it hits some sort of points of your inner childhood, where you are coming from or local things that are special to Denver."

While you enjoy a meal, you can enjoy a show. They have pasta and piano nights every Wednesday, fried chicken and jazz nights every Thursday, and drag brunch every Sunday. This space is welcome to everyone. 

 "It is a celebratory, joyous atmosphere that kind of celebrates the queer community," Donato said. "Everybody is invited. The food kind of matches the amazing nature of the show."

When the summer arrives, you can enjoy their firepits, fountains, and some cool shade under the cabanas. This is set to open in May.

Find the full list of restaurants online at Denver Restaurant Week.

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

