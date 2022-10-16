Chain checks coming to Golden as winter approaches

As winter approaches a reminder that commercial drivers need to have chains with them

As winter approaches a reminder that commercial drivers need to have chains with them

As winter approaches a reminder that commercial drivers need to have chains with them

An important reminder from the Colorado State Patrol in Golden:

Don't be fooled by the lovely fall weather; winter is coming.

That means commercial vehicle drivers must have tire chains ready to go.

State Patrol says Friday was a good day. They conducted a chain carry compliance operation and 84% of commercial drivers had chains or approved alternative traction devices.

More chain checks will take place along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday, Oct. 26.