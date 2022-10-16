Watch CBS News
Local News

Chain checks coming to Golden as winter approaches

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

As winter approaches a reminder that commercial drivers need to have chains with them
As winter approaches a reminder that commercial drivers need to have chains with them 00:27

An important reminder from the Colorado State Patrol in Golden:

Don't be fooled by the lovely fall weather; winter is coming.

That means commercial vehicle drivers must have tire chains ready to go.

State Patrol says Friday was a good day. They conducted a chain carry compliance operation and 84% of commercial drivers had chains or approved alternative traction devices. 

More chain checks will take place along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 4:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.