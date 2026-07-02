Certain fireworks legal in Aurora: "People get ahold of the big ones, and it ruins it for everyone"

As fire danger remains top of mind across Colorado, the sale and use of certain fireworks in Aurora is allowed until July 4.

The city normally operates under Stage 1 fire restrictions, but temporarily lifts them from June 15 through July 4 to allow the sale and use of fireworks that comply with city ordinance and Colorado law.

Ignite the Night Fireworks at Hampden and Chambers. CBS

That means only fireworks that stay on or near the ground are legal. Items such as fountains, sparklers, snakes, wheels and ground spinners are allowed. Firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars and Roman candles remain prohibited.

"We understand that residents may have questions about lifting fire restrictions at a time when the city has implemented Stage 1 water restrictions due to drought conditions," Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton said in a statement. "While both decisions are influenced by weather and environmental factors, they are based on different measures. In light of the ever-present risks associated with fireworks, only use those that are legally allowed, and always exercise caution."

To determine whether a fire ban is needed, AFR uses three nationally recognized metrics provided by researchers and scientists at the University of Colorado. These metrics as of June 10 are:

Fuel moisture per 100 hours: 10 (Figures below 12 indicate a fire ban is prudent.)

Fuel moisture per 1,000 feet: 13 (Figures below 12 indicate a fire ban is prudent.)

Energy release component: 47 (Figures above 70 indicate a fire ban is prudent.)

If all three of these metrics exceed the thresholds, a ban is issued after also considering the totality of the U.S. Drought Monitor index and factors such as weather, climate conditions, local and regional fire activity, emergency preparedness levels, and resource availability.

At Ignite the Night Fireworks in Aurora, owner Andre Segura says nothing sold inside his stands on Hampden and Havana is designed to travel high into the air.

Ignite the Night Fireworks tent in Aurora. CBS

"We love to see kids' faces light up," he said. "But there's a way to do it responsibly."

Segura, who has been selling fireworks for 10 years, says he always asks customers how they plan to use the fireworks and where. He says safety has become an even bigger part of the conversation as Colorado has grown drier.

"The ones that go up in the air when they explode, they leave a big array of flames, and if there's dry brush or anything like that, that's where fires start," he said. "The ones we sell in the tents, we recommend lighting them in parking lots and always carrying a gallon of water."

He also encourages people to wait five to 10 minutes after a firework finishes burning before soaking it with water and throwing it away.

Segura says illegal aerial fireworks continue to frustrate responsible retailers.

"We go through all the protocols to sell safe and sane fireworks," he said. "People get ahold of the big ones, and it ruins it for everyone."

AFR upstaffs its Wildland specialty crews the week of the July 4th holiday to increase response capacity and to proactively patrol the city. In partnership with the Aurora Police Department, Aurora's Office of Emergency Management, and other city departments, AFR also maintains a unified command center on the holiday.

Aurora Fire Rescue reminds residents to:

Only use fireworks outdoors.

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Never hold a firework while lighting it.

Light only one firework at a time.

Keep a bucket of water nearby and soak used fireworks before throwing them away.

Never relight a dud. Wait five to 10 minutes, then soak it with water.

The city also says safety is the top priority for Aurora's annual 4th of July Spectacular, where professional fireworks crews work alongside Aurora Fire Rescue to inspect fireworks, secure the launch site and provide on-site emergency response.

Residents can report non-emergency fireworks complaints through the City of Aurora's website, auroragov.org/contactus. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 911.