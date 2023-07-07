Central 70 Express Lanes tolls begin July 11

Drivers who have been taking advantage of the waived tolls on the Central 70 Express Lanes have just a few more days to enjoy the free ride. The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin tolls on the express lanes starting July 11.

The express lanes are located between Chambers Road and I-25 and will cost between $1.50 and $4.50 with an ExpressToll pass. The Express Lanes will be free to motorcyclists, commercial transit vehicles and carpoolers with three or more passengers and a Switchable HOV Transponder.

Overhead signs will display the current toll prices and rates will depend on the time of day.

"These Express Lanes are a key component of the Central 70 project," said Tim Hoover, a CDOT spokesman, in a statement. "Drivers who use the lanes have the option of a reliable trip time on one of the metro area's busiest corridors, but even drivers in the adjacent, general purpose lanes still benefit from reduced congestion on the whole road."

Drivers are encouraged to remember the following details and rules for the new Central 70 Express Lanes:

The Express Lanes span 10 miles in each direction on I-70 from I-25 to Chambers Road.

Overhead signs will indicate current toll prices. The price drivers see when they enter the lane is the price they will pay if they have an ExpressToll pass.

License plate fees will apply for drivers who do not have an ExpressToll pass.

The Express Lanes will be free to vehicles carrying at least three passengers and using a Switchable HOV Transponder.

The Express Lanes will be free to motorcyclists and commercial transit vehicles.

Vehicles with four or more axles or longer than 25 feet can use the Express Lanes but will be charged a $25 surcharge for each trip.

Do not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed white line only.

All speed limits and standard traffic laws still apply in the Express Lanes.

To support neighboring communities along the Central 70 corridor, CDOT is offering an Express Lane tolling equity program to qualifying residents in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Qualifying residents can receive a free ExpressToll pass, transit pass and toll credit through the program. Please visit the program page for more information.