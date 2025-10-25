The Center on Colfax in Denver cancels Saturday morning programs after rock thrown through window

Programs at The Center on Colfax, which serves Denver's LGBTQ+ community, were canceled Saturday morning after someone threw a rock through the front window.

The Center on Colfax CEO Kim Salvaggio said security camera footage captured a man in athletic clothes and a hat throwing a large rock in an attempt to shatter three of their front windows near the main entrance. Salvaggio said that the alarm system was triggered, and the suspect ran away before officers arrived.

Security footage shows a person The Center on Colfax believes threw a rock through the window The Center on Colfax

The center offers social events, support groups, art and movement classes, educational opportunities and more. Salvaggio said that, out of caution, they decided to cancel this morning's events. They have boarded up the windows and are planning to invest in further safety and security measures.

"Across those boards, we have painted words that speak to who we are and what we believe: 'You won't break our soul' and 'Broken windows never break community,'" said Salvaggio. "These messages are not just declarations — they are reflections of our mission: to engage, empower, enrich, and advance the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community of Colorado. That mission is more than a statement; it is a living promise — one built on generations of courage and love. Every challenge we face reminds us why we exist: to create a world where everyone can live authentically, safely, and with pride."

No other businesses in the area were vandalized.

CBS Colorado has reached out to the Denver Police Department on whether this is being investigated as a hate crime, but as of the time this story was published, has not yet received a response.