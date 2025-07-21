Controversy over the censor of a University of Colorado regent escalates

Black leaders are calling for the firing of University of Colorado President Todd Saliman after a Black CU Regent was censured and sanctioned.

Regent Wanda James Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

CU's Board of Regents found Regent Wanda James violated her "duty of loyalty" and "duty of care" to the university when she denounced -- and tried to defund -- a public health campaign by CU. They say she was censored for putting her interests above the university's.

James's supporters say she was punished for calling out racist images of Black babies and teens in the campaign, which warned about risks associated with high potency pot.

The Tea on THC

"You cannot censure and sanction the whistleblower without consequences," said Pastor Terrance Hughes with New Covenant Christian Church.

Hughs and other members of the Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance says Regent James was simply exercising her right to free speech when she spoke out about "Tea on THC" -- an education campaign promoting research by CU's School of Public Health. The research found high potency pot poses a danger to developing brains. The campaign included a social media post focused on Black and Brown babies and teenagers.

James notified CU President Todd Saliman about the images that he agreed were racially insensitive. He pulled the images and issued a public apology.

But James -- who owns a dispensary -- wanted more. She wanted the program defunded, calling it racist propaganda.

Regent Ilana Spiegel insists James wasn't censored for calling out racism but for calling into question the scientific validity of CU's research.

"I can't support actions that put political gain and theater before public health and safety and attempt to defund a scientifically backed initiative that protects the health of teenagers and expectant moms," Spiegel said.

Regents voted 7-1 to censure James, saying she violated policies that require her to always act in the best interest of the university.

Attorney Terrance Carroll, a former Speaker of the House, says telling a regent she can't criticize the university is like telling state lawmakers they can't criticize the state.

"The regents are calling for some new legal standard for elected officials that you have an absolute duty of loyalty to that entity and that's never been heard of before," Carroll said.

Saliman issued a statement saying "As the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance knows, because I have met with them, I will enthusiastically engage with those who are serious about doing the concrete work that we must all do to make the University of Colorado a place where everyone can see themselves, whether that's as a member of our student body, our faculty or our staff."

CU Regent and Board Chair Callie Rennison also issued a statement saying, "Todd Saliman has the full support of the board, a board that very recently and unanimously found his work to be excellent during his annual review."

While Saliman didn't vote on the censure, James's supporters say, as the head of CU, he should be fired. They also want the board to lift James's censure and sanctions, which include an indefinite ban from serving on committees and attending university events.

Hashim Coats, head of the Colorado Black Democrats, said they won't back down.

"We will not be silenced, we will not be dismissed, and will not let this moment pass without action."