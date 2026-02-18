Valor Christian High School in Colorado asks students to "look up" from devices in phone-free pilot week

The clock is ticking. In just a few months, every school district in Colorado must develop and adopt a policy around student cellphone use.

The new state law goes into effect July 1, ahead of next school year.

While private schools aren't required to comply, Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch is cracking its own code on cellphones.

"We've always had phones with us, and they've always been a part of our daily life," said Savannah Prinzo, a Valor senior.

Valor school leaders say cellphone use in class is taking its toll. That's why this week they're asking students to "Look Up" and be free from cellphones from bell to bell.

CBS

"We've noticed, even amongst our own students, some academic disengagement, you know, social disengagement, social disconnection amongst our students," said Tige Watson, chief of parent and student affairs at Valor.

As Valor school leaders decide what cellphone policy to implement long term, they're testing out a one-week, cellphone-free pilot.

"To engage with others, and to really to have that dominion over your devices, rather than your devices controlling you," said Watson.

While students usually put their phones in caddies during class, this week they must keep their phones stowed and off all day.

"They are free right now to utilize it during lunch, during passing periods, you know, immediately before school, immediately after school," Watson said. "And so we want to remove that distraction and just say, hey, we're not going to have you use it at all."

If a phone is spotted, it's taken away for the day.

"She's a teenager, so obviously it's absurd. It's like cutting off a limb for them," said Destiny Barreras, a Valor mom.

"A lot of our friends are like, this is stupid," said Matthew Brick, a Valor senior.

"I don't see people being like 'I see an actual issue with not having being on my phone.' It's more of the freedom of having it. I think that they want more the accessibility," Prinzo said.

CBS

While many students aren't on board, others like the idea.

"I think it's just so like refreshing to not have it," Prinzo said. "There has been this expectation that kids, like can't live without their phones, and at least in terms of what I've experienced, I don't think that's true."

"I would rather put my phone down and talk to my friends than just, like, look at my phone like this," Brick said.

Prinzo says there have been some challenges adjusting to a day without phones.

"One thing that was a little bit hard was lunch today, like finding out where friends are. We had chapel day and finding out where they are," Prinzo said.

But she enjoys being free from the "expectation to be on your phone."

"Everybody's just having fun and like, everybody's engaged in hanging out, instead of like you're the only person not on your phone," Prinzo said.

Tablets and laptops are still used in class.

"I'm not entirely positive what they're going to prevent. Everything is accessible on their computers," Barreras said.

Valor mom Destiny Barreras isn't sure how to feel about the policy.

"It's nice to have that kind of detox," Barreras said. "But I also don't know if we're fighting an uphill battle, because technology is not going anywhere and to utilize it the best we can in a positive manner."

CBS

She likes to keep in touch with her daughter throughout the day.

"I appreciate that I can get a hold of my student via cellphone, send her money, send her things, anything she might need," Barreras said.

Watson says while students may be communicating on laptops, teachers will be monitoring that activity. He adds that any student who needs access to their phone for medical reasons would be permitted to use it.

"We have two front desks that parents can call should they need to immediately contact their student," Watson said. "Really in an emergency, we say we really want your kid to watch us and listen to what we say rather than being focused on their device."

Valor tried out a no-phone pilot week for just the freshman class in October, but this week's pilot includes all students. Watson says they conducted a presurvey with parents before the pilot.

"About 86% of our parents who have said they strongly agree with cellphones not being present, not being utilized during the school day," Watson said.

Love it or hate it, this week the hallways of Valor are louder.

"I walked into the lobby, and it was a lot louder than it usually is, just because everybody was talking to each other," Prinzo said.

"There's been a noticeable difference and an enhancement in terms of that engagement with our students," Watson said.

"There's been a lot of extra talking and a lot of like, maybe extra communication, or just energy in the classroom with not having the phone," Brick said.

Following the pilot, a survey will go out to students, parents and staff that Valor will use to finalize its policy.