Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily closes I-70 due to hazardous conditions

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily blocked both directions of I-70 between Georgetown and The Divide on Christmas due to unsafe conditions.

Colorado State Police Golden warned drivers it is snowing hard along I-70 in the mountains and there have been multiple spin-outs, slide-offs, and crashes in the area. CDOT announced the closure of I-70 east and west just before 4 p.m. while crews worked to clear the area between Georgetown (Exit 228) and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

By 5 p.m., traffic on both Eastbound and Westbound I-70 was restored. CSP Golden warned drivers that the roads remain slushy and asked drivers to maintain slow speeds while traveling through the area.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

