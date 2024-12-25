Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily closes I-70 due to hazardous conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily blocked both directions of I-70 between Georgetown and The Divide on Christmas due to unsafe conditions.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Colorado State Police Golden warned drivers it is snowing hard along I-70 in the mountains and there have been multiple spin-outs, slide-offs, and crashes in the area. CDOT announced the closure of I-70 east and west just before 4 p.m. while crews worked to clear the area between Georgetown (Exit 228) and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

By 5 p.m., traffic on both Eastbound and Westbound I-70 was restored. CSP Golden warned drivers that the roads remain slushy and asked drivers to maintain slow speeds while traveling through the area.