CBS News Colorado producer and her siblings are reunited with their mother after 9 years

CBS News Colorado producer and her family are reunited with their mom after 9 years

Noel Quiroz finally embraced his mom Nora Bello for what felt like the first time in forever.

The 21-year-old now towers over her and the rest of his family, a significant growth spurt from the last time the Quiroz family were all together.

"We're going to go pick up my mom who we haven't seen in almost 9 years she's coming from Peru," said daughter Valeria Quiroz, a producer at CBS News Colorado.

"We are very nervous and excited," said daughter Nora Quiroz Bello.

Anxiety and excitement filled the halls of Denver International Airport as the Quiroz family waited for their mom's arrival.

"I hate this it's like one of the worst parts of the whole experience," said Valeria Quiroz.

In 2015, the Quiroz family left Venezuela to come to the U.S. for a better life -- that is, everyone but mom Nora, who didn't have a visa at the time. For years, every time she did the process, it was denied. But in 2022, President Joe Biden announced the Humanitarian Parole Program, which would allow for up to 30,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to come to the U.S. Among them was Bello.

"We had a few hiccups on the way but I have no words to describe how I'm feeling right now," said Valeria Quiroz.

The Quiroz family spent nearly 10 years of hoping and waiting for their mom's arrival, all leading up to this very moment. Now they have no plans to ever let go.

"This doesn't feel real. We are very happy," said Quiroz Bello. "She looks exactly the same and she smells the same she feels the same!"