CBS News Colorado producer and her family are reunited with their mom after 9 years In 2015, the Quiroz family left Venezuela to come to the U.S. for a better life -- that is, everyone but mom Nora, who did not have a visa at the time. For years, every time she did the process it was denied. But in 2022, President Joe Biden announced the Humanitarian Parole Program, which would allow for up to 30,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to come to the U.S. Among them was Nora.