CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen out of Thornton
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a teen who was last seen in Thornton.
CBI issued the alert for 17-year-old Ivan Redhorn who was last seen in the 9100 block of Grant Street in Thornton on Feb. 22.
Authorities describe Ivan as a Black Foot Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and a green hospital gown.
Investigators say he may be in crisis as they are concerned for his safety.
