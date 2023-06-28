Watch CBS News
Castlewood Canyon State Park bridges washed out, damaged by heavy rain

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thanks to this month's heavy rainfall, all bridge crossings over Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park have been destroyed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning visitors that there is no path to cross the creek in the park. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Instead, hikers should consider any loop trails to be out-and-back. 

Bridge repair work will take weeks and may not be completed before August. That's because park staff cannot begin construction until water levels recede. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Castlewood Canyon has received 14.01 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service. That means that creek levels are two feet above normal operating levels with the high-level mark recorded last Thursday at 9.5 feet.

Normal creek levels are considered to be between two to three feet. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

In addition to the bridge damage, Creek Bottom Trail also suffered significant damage.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

