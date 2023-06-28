Castlewood Canyon State Park bridges washed out, damaged by heavy rain

Thanks to this month's heavy rainfall, all bridge crossings over Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park have been destroyed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning visitors that there is no path to cross the creek in the park.

Instead, hikers should consider any loop trails to be out-and-back.

Bridge repair work will take weeks and may not be completed before August. That's because park staff cannot begin construction until water levels recede.

Castlewood Canyon has received 14.01 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service. That means that creek levels are two feet above normal operating levels with the high-level mark recorded last Thursday at 9.5 feet.

Normal creek levels are considered to be between two to three feet.

In addition to the bridge damage, Creek Bottom Trail also suffered significant damage.