Castle Rock seeking input from residents on how town should use historic school building

Castle Rock wants to reimagine how to use the Cantril School.

The town of Castle Rock is asking residents how they want the city to utilize the historic Cantril School building, which town leaders agreed to purchase earlier this month.

The 125-year-old building of locally mined rhyolite stone is located on Cantril Street right next to downtown Castle Rock.

Opened in 1897, it was first home to Castle Rock Elementary. Since then, it's been a high school and more recently, a storage and training space for the Douglas County School District.

"We don't have anything else like it in Castle Rock," said Mayor Jason Gray. "We really wanted to purchase it. We wanted to see if it made sense for us."

Earlier this month, the town of Castle Rock agreed to purchase the historic building after the school district declared it surplus. Mayor Jason Gray says it cost $3.5 million, and with aging features and no air conditioning, it will also need some work moving forward.

"It's great that we can use it right away, but we also understand it's a long process to get back to where we want it," Gray said.

At this point, the plan is to use the building for youth and senior programming, but first, residents will get a say online, as well as during a public meeting Wednesday night.

"We have a vision, but our vision really is what the town wants, what the citizens want. That will really embody our vision," he said.

Gray's vision is to showcase history while better serving the growing town. What others want will soon be clearer.

The historic Cantril School building in Castel Rock, as seen in 2022. CBS

"Some things might not be possible, but I think that we really want to work hard to make sure that this building works well for our community," Gray said.

The public input meeting will be on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Cantril School building, located at 312 Cantril Street. You can also give input online.

Castle Rock expects to take control of the building in February, though the town will lease it back to the district through the summer to help the transition.