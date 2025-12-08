Beam signing celebrates new career-oriented programs coming to school district in Colorado

A ceremonial beam signing was underway on Monday to celebrate new opportunities for students in Colorado's Cherry Creek School District.

The district said the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus is growing and will provide space for 70% more students, as well as adding nine more high-demand career opportunities. Students and staff came together to sign the beam on Monday.

The expansion comes with the 2024 bond measure, which is used to boost career and tech career opportunities across the Cherry Creek School District. The new space will add opportunities in Automation/Robotics Mechatronics, Aerospace Technician, EMT, Veterinary Assistant, HVAC, Welding, Baking & Pastry, Film, and Motion Design.

Existing programs like automotive and aerospace manufacturing will also expand into new, enhanced spaces. These changes will allow CCIC to offer more students hands-on, industry-aligned training – preparing them for college, trade certifications, apprenticeships, and careers directly out of high school.

"This gives them the advantage of understanding and affirming their desire to be in these fields," said Steve Day, Principal for Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. "This will also provide an understanding of what they want to do in these fields in high school, rather than taking time to do it in college. Getting it earlier is awesome for them."

Cherry Creek students can start these programs in 10th grade. Applications for current students start Dec. 8. New student applications start Jan. 5, 2026. All new programs officially begin in August 2026.