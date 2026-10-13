Card skimmers discovered on fuel pumps in Denver metro area

Card skimming devices have been discovered on fuel pumps in the Denver metro area. According to investigators with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, razor blades were glued to some fuel pumps just above the keypads where the skimming devices were found.

Adams County

Investigators are not identifying specific fuel stations at this time because it's still an active investigation.

Adams County said there are strategies to protect yourself that include:

•Check your accounts regularly. Look for unauthorized or suspicious charges.

•Inspect before you pay. Skimming devices can be installed on fuel pumps, ATMs and point-of-sale terminals inside stores.

•Don't touch suspicious devices. If you notice anything unusual on a fuel pump, notify station staff and report it to law enforcement.

•Report fraudulent charges. Contact your financial institution and law enforcement if you discover unauthorized transactions.

Adams County

Investigators said that people who live in unincorporated Adams County or believe their card was skimmed there should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-288-1535 to report the incident. For those who live in a city within Adams County or believe the card was skimmed in that city, please contact that jurisdiction.

