9 people taken to hospital after getting sick inside Colorado home with high carbon monoxide levels

Nine people were taken to the hospital in the northern part of the Denver metro area on Wednesday afternoon after getting sick from exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide. That's according to the South Adams County Fire Department, which said some people in a home called 911 in the early afternoon after people inside started feeling ill.

CBS

The home is located in Commerce City near 69th and Olive Street. Fire officials said there wasn't a carbon monoxide detector inside.

After the home was evacuated, investigators began looking into what the source of the high level of CO is. South Adams Fire said it appears the starting up of a furnace may have led to the gas getting into the home.

Normal levels of carbon monoxide in a home can be anywhere between 5 and 15 parts per million. CO detectors, if they have working batteries and aren't expired, will start to go off at about 35 parts per million.