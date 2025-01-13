Car thefts in Colorado decease for second consecutive year, Colorado State Patrol says

Car thefts in Colorado decease for second year in a row, CSP says

Car thefts in Colorado decease for second year in a row, CSP says

Car thefts in Colorado decease for second year in a row, CSP says

Colorado and the Denver metro area are seeing a decrease in auto thefts for the second year in a row.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, there was a 25% decrease from 2024 to 2023 and a 41% decrease from 2023 to 2022.

CSP tells CBS News Colorado the numbers are decreasing with the help of new programs and technology. This includes Denver Track, which uses GPS systems to track stolen vehicles, steering wheel locks, security, and software updates.

The Denver metro area had the highest car thefts across the state, according to CSP car theft data. There were 23,578 thefts in 2023 and 17,174 thefts in 2024, representing a decrease of 27%.

Year-over-year data shows statewide car thefts and the rate of thefts in Colorado from 2019 to 2024. Stolen Vehicle Data Repository

The top 10 cities for car thefts in the state were:

Denver Aurora Colorado Springs Pueblo Lakewood Westminster Thornton Greeley Englewood Commerce City

Carol Goble walks her dogs, Cisco and Max, back to the parking lot after hiking the Marshall Mesa trail in Boulder, Colorado, where a sign warns visitors of recent theft from cars parked at trailheads. Marty Caivano/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The top 10 most commonly stolen cars in Colorado include:

Chevrolet Silverado Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata GMC Sierra Ford F-250 Ford F-150 Kia Optima Kia Soul Honda Civic Kia Sportage

CSP says these thefts can share a common goal; people leaving personal and essential documents in their vehicles.

"We always tell people never leave any identifying documents in your vehicle," Cale Gould, public outreach coordinator for the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority said. "If there are identifying documents, make sure you fix up those loose ends. We have heard horror stories about people losing their wallets with their credit cards and IDs. It's one of those things that spirals from auto theft to identity theft to credit card theft."

Statewide data shows the number of car thefts and rate of decrease in Colorado, separated by region of the state, from 2023 to 2024. Stolen Vehicle Data Repository

CSP says to prevent auto theft from happening, always lock your car and take your keys. If your car is stolen, call law enforcement right away. Make sure to contact your insurance company as well.

CSP says if your car is stolen, some programs can help you out. The Victims Assistance Program helps with financial assistance, towing and impound fees, vehicle repairs, and temporary transportation.

You can find all of this information on lockdownyourcar.org.