Colorado car dealership cleaning up after fire that damaged several cars

By Jesse Sarles

Several cars at a Colorado car dealership caught on fire overnight. It happened at Groove Toyota in Englewood around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

After daybreak a crew was cleaning up around the cars and the hoods of some of the vehicles were up with what appeared to be burned engines inside.

Officials from the Denver Fire Department said the fire started as a fuel fire that spread to the other cars. They said because fuel was involved, the vehicles that were damaged appear to have not been electric vehicles. They said they are checking on whether there were hybrid vehicles involved.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 8:58 AM MDT

