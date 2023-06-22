Watch CBS News
Car crashes into bank on University Boulevard

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigated a car that had crashed into a bank on University Boulevard on Thursday morning. Building inspectors were called to determine the integrity of the building. 

According to investigators, the older driver experienced car problems and the car lurched forward into the bank. The driver and passenger were shaken up but expected to be okay. 

South Metro Fire Rescue assisted in the crash investigation.   

