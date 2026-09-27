Car crashes into apartment building after Colorado domestic disturbance

A car being driven by a person who was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance in the Denver metro area crashed into an apartment building. That's according to Northglenn police, who said it happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday and that some people in the building were hurt.

Northglenn Police

The building is located close to the intersection of 107th Avenue and Pecos Street. Officers were called to that area in the afternoon and took the suspect into custody after the crash happened. A photo of the crash scene released by police showed that a fence outside the apartment was damaged. It also showed a partial hole in the outside wall of the apartment.

Police said that the apartment that the car crashed into was not one where anyone involved in the domestic disturbance lived.

The injuries to the people who were in the apartment were described as being minor. So far, Northglenn police have not indicated how many people were inside at the time.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.