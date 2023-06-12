Driver flees after crashing car into house in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

A car crashed into a house and came to a stop inside after daybreak on Monday in northeast Denver. It happened on Monday morning in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, near the intersection of Maxwell Place and Netherland Street.

CBS

No one was hurt, according to the Denver Fire Department, but the house has significant damage. A few hours later safety team was checking the home to see if it is structurally stable.

CBS

CBS News Colorado's news helicopter flew over the scene and the trail of the car as it went into the house was littered with debris from a fence that the vehicle smashed through. There was also a team of first responders checking on the walls. The car was still in the house more than 2 hours after the crash.

So far police haven't released any description of the driver who took off after causing the incident.