Video shows car in Colorado speeding down Boulder County bike path

A car was spotted driving down the bike path next to Highway 36 in Boulder County over the weekend. Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office released video of what they described as a dangerous incident and are hoping the public can help with their investigation into what happened.

The sheriff's office in Boulder County released this video of a car driving down the US 36 Bikeway at approximately 50 mph. Boulder County

The sheriff's office says at 1:38 p.m. the vehicle was driving on the US 36 Bikeway as fast as 50 mph down the hill which leads from Davidson Mesa towards Boulder. There didn't appear to be any walkers, joggers or bikers on the path in the area at the time and there were no reports of any injuries.

The vehicle may have been a black Infiniti coupe and may have had fuzzy dice that were pink or red hanging from the rearview mirror, according to the sheriff's office.

It's not clear where the black car got onto the bike path, but there is a scenic overlook turnoff at the top of the mesa where a vehicle could possibly drive onto the bike path. The cement path is separated from the highway in other places by a fence or a concrete barrier.

Anyone who might be able to help the sheriff's office identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 303-441-4444.