Person dies after falling while climbing 14,272-foot Castle Peak in Colorado

A climber died in Colorado after falling on the 14,272-foot Castle Peak south of Aspen. That's according to Mountain Rescue Aspen, which said the fall happened on Sunday.

A Flight for Life helicopter was used to both locate the climber and transport rescue team members to a location as close to the fall as it was safe to get. The team then reached the climber in the afternoon and the person was evacuated from the mountain.



A member of the rescue team during Sunday's effort on Castle Peak Mountain Rescue Aspen

A total of 21 rescue members responded to the call.

The identity of the climber has not been released.

Mountain Rescue Aspen worked with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office in the response. The groups shared a message that they "encourage those traveling in the backcountry to be prepared for their outing, familiarize themselves with their route and conditions, and understand the limits of their experience and abilities."