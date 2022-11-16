"Canstruction" combines art, community need at Stanley Marketplace

Think of it as a canned food drive with an artistic twist.

Using cans of tuna, beans, tomatoes, and even coffee, local design and architecture firms have teamed up to create unique displays at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. It's for the 4th annual "Canstruction" event which aims to bring awareness to food insecurity in the community.

"We have a Grinch this year, a gingerbread house and other holiday-themed structures," said Allyson Fredeen, general manager of Stanley Marketplace. "And we had to show some love for our Stanley Cup champs."

Five teams were building the can structures Tuesday morning, including a group from the architecture and engineering firm Page. They spend nearly two months designing their structure of an Etch-A-Sketch featuring the Avalanche and the Stanley Cup.

"We did a lot of research on the branding of the cans, the colors, their sizes," said Calise Gritters. "We wanted to give back and also have some fun."

This year, Stanley Marketplace teamed up with We Don't Waste. It's a nonprofit that recovers unused quality foods from the Denver metro area's food industry and gives it to people in need. Canstruction not only raises awareness for the program, it will supply the nonprofit, too.

"On breakdown day, these cans – thousands of them – will be donated to those in need in our community," Fredeen told CBS News Colorado.

And the need is growing in our state.

"In Colorado alone, one in every three children is food insecure," said Arlan Preblud, executive director of We Don't Waste.

Preblud said We Don't Waste provides more than 8 million meals to Colorado families every year. Between the impacts of the pandemic and inflation, the need is now even greater.

"Many people who are food insecure don't want to be recognized that way," he said. "It's your next-door neighbor who you may not be able to identify as food insecure, but they are. It's kids in schools. It's everywhere."

All the more reason why the creative approach to fighting hunger is so important.

"Canstruction extends our reach into the community because without community we wouldn't exist," said Preblud.

Canstruction runs through Dec. 15. Visitors can make a donation when visiting the displays, or bring their own canned goods to support We Don't Waste.

LINKS: https://www.wedontwaste.org/ https://stanleymarketplace.com/