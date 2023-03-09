Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Calico Critters recalls 3.2 million toys after death of 2 children

By Aimee Picchi

/ MoneyWatch

Epoch Everlasting Play said it is recalling 3.2 million of its popular Calico Critters toys following three incidents involving a bottle and pacifier accessory, including the deaths of two children. 

The recalled toys include more than 50 types of flocked animal figurines and sets sold with the bottle and pacifier accessory, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on its website. The bottle and pacifier pose a choking hazard to children, according to the agency.

The sets involved in the recall were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores across the U.S., as well as online at Amazon.com and at calicocritters.com. The toys were sold from January 2000 through December 2021 and retailed for between $10 and $80.

recalledbottleinyellowandrecalledpacifierinpink.jpg
Epoch Everlasting Play, the maker of the popular Calico Critters toys, is recalling 3.2 million sets that include the bottle and pacifier accessories because they pose a choking hazard. The toys were sold at Walmart, Amazon.com, Meijer and other stores. U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission

Calico Critters, small figurines often depicting squirrels, rabbits and other creatures, were created in Japan in the 1980s and are described by its manufacturer as "wholesome, never trendy." Many of the recalled sets are twin baby animal figurines that were sold with the bottle and pacifier accessories.

Epoch Everlasting Play said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including the deaths of a 2-year-old in New Mexico in 2018 and of a 9-month-old in Japan in 2015, according to the statement. 

People who bought the recalled toys are urged to take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately. Customers can contact Epoch for instructions on how to submit a photo of the bottle and pacifier, with confirmation of its destruction, in order to get a free accessory in exchange, according to the company. 

exampleitemcc2019yellowlabradortwinswithrecalledbottleinyellowandrecalledpacifierinpink.jpg
An example of the Epoch Everlasting Play toys sold with the bottle and pacifier accessory, in this case a set of Labrador twins. Two children have died due the accessory, U.S. officials said. U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission

The bottle accessories came in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors, while one type of bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier came in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

Epoch can be reached at 1 (800) 631-1272 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, or via email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com. Consumers can also find more information at Epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.

The recalled toys are listed below. The item numbers are printed on the bottom of the toys' packaging. 

ITEM

DESCRIPTION

CC1407

SANDY CAT TWINS

CC1450

CHIHUAHUA TWINS

CC1459

BORDER COLLIE TWINS

CC1481

HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CC1491

FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CC1508

WILDER PANDA TWINS

CC1510

CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CC1529

SLYDALE FOX TWINS

CC1533

HAWTHORNE TWINS

CC1571

ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS

CC1586

PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CC1641

FISHER CAT TWINS

CC1643

BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN

CC1664

HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES

CC1689

BUTTERCUP TWINS

CC1694

CC SILK CAT TWINS

CC1737

BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CC1750

BABY NURSERY SET

CC1761

TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9

CC1795

BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CC1924

BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN

CC1955

JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK

CC1965

CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1

CC2006

BEAGLE TWINS

CC2019

YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS

CC2067

ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT

CC2269

BABYS NURSERY SET

CC2269P4

BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4

CC2484

JESS & NOAH'S BACKYARD FUN

CC2537

BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE

CC2537P4

SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4

CC2597

NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CC2598

BABY'S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT

CF1407

BL SANDY CAT TWINS

CF1412

BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS

CF1416

BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS

CF1418

BL YELLOW LAB TWNS

CF1424

SILK CAT TWINS

CF1429

BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS

CF1481

BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CF1491

BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CF1510

BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CF1513

BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CF1520

BL WILDER PANDA TWNS

  CF1526

BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS

  CF1554

BL BABYS NURSERY SET

CF1586

BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CF1717

BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE

CF1737

BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CF1750

BL BABY NURSERY SET

CF1761

BL TWINS ASSORTMENT

CF1795

BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CF2537

BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

CF2537P4

BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.