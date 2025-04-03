Watch CBS News
Cale Makar scores his 30th goal this season, becomes ninth NHL defenseman to reach the mark

From one milestone to another, the legend of Cale Makar continues. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman became the first in the NHL in 16 years to reach 30 goals in a season on Thursday night.

Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on April 2, 2025. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Makar put the Avs up 5-2 over the Blue Jackets by scoring a power-play goal with 38 seconds left in the second period at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Colorado wound up winning by a score of 7-3.

Only eight other NHL defensemen have ever reached that 30-goal single-season mark. Mike Green of the Washington Capitols was the last one to do it in the 2008-2009 season.

The Avalanche clinched a playoff berth with the win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

