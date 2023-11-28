Cale Makar has chance to match/break Colorado Avalanche record for assists in a single month

It's early in the regular season, and the Colorado Avalanche already have another chance to see a record broken. Previously, the Avs set the all-time NHL record for the current longest road winning streak. Now, a beloved Avs skater has chance to break an all-time player franchise record.

Defenseman Cale Makar has the chance to match/break the Colorado Avalanche all-time franchise record for assists recorded in a single month. This comes heading into the final game of the month on Thursday, Nov. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 27: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche shoots against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on November 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

This record has stood the test of time for the team, as it remains held by Peter Stastny with 21 assists in October 1983 (record set with Quebec Nordiques prior to relocation to Denver). Stastny is also known, of course, for being the father of beloved former Avs forward Paul Stastny.

Makar has 20 assists in November heading into the final game of the month. It will require a multi-assist game for him to break the long-standing franchise player milestone. Makar is also leading Avs skaters with 32 points (6 goals, 26 assists) through 21 games played this season.

Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. on Thursday at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.