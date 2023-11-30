Cale Makar ties franchise record, but Colorado Avalanche fall short in overtime loss to Arizona Coyotes

Cale Makar now shares the franchise record for most assists recorded in a single month as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. But it came on a night when he probably would have given up the distinction for an added two points in the Western Conference standings of the NHL's 2023-24 regular season.

Makar recorded 21 assists in November to tie longtime record holder Peter Stastny, who had held the record since October 1983 (record set with Quebec Nordiques).

TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 30: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck against Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes and Nick Bjugstad #17 during the first period at Mullett Arena on November 30, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. Zac BonDurant / Getty Images

Makar tied the record on an Avalanche power play a little over halfway into the 3rd period. Right wing Mikko Rantanen fed the puck to Makar from the top of the right circle to Makar just in front of the point, where he dished the puck to Center Nathan MacKinnon in the left circle, who then slammed it home on a one-timer that would tie the game at 3 apiece and eventually force overtime.

Makar not only recorded the assist on Thursday night during the Avs road matchup with the Arizona Coyotes, but he opened up the scoring with the first goal of the night for either team. However, it wasn't enough to will the Avs to a win, as the Coyotes were able to pull off a home-team win in front of the fans in Tempe.

Still, the Avalanche stole a point from a Central Division rival with an OT loss, and Makar continued his regular season dominance, now leading the team with 34 points in 22 games played.

On Thursday night, the Avs sat atop the Central Division and second in the Western Conference standings with a record of 15-6-1.

The Avs continue their road trip into December next against the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

