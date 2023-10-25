Colorado Avalanche set NHL record for longest road winning streak with 15

The Colorado Avalanche remained undefeated on Tuesday to start the regular season and also managed to set a new league record.

The Avs broke the record for the longest regular season road winning streak in NHL history during its win against the New York Islanders, the NHL reported. The Avs defeated the Isles 7-4.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate their win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Oct. 24 in Elmont, New York. BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

According to the league's report, the Avs have now won 15 straight regular season games since finishing last season and beginning the new season.

With the commanding win over the Isles on Tuesday night, the Avs broke the record the Buffalo Sabres had set and held since 2006 with its 14 straight road wins.

The Avs currently hold a 6-0 record home and away to start. The team was joined only by the Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins sporting undefeated records heading into the night's matchups respectively.