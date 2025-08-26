Surprising food sources to get more calcium in your diet

Not a milk drinker? Not a problem. There are still expert-approved ways to get calcium in your diet.

It's crucial to get enough calcium, because it's essential for bone health. The mineral makes up much of the structure of bones and teeth, according to the National Institutes of Health. It's also important for muscle function and nerve signaling, registered dietitian nutritionist Meggie Connelly told CBS News.

For adults, the NIH recommends about 1,000 to 1,200 mg of calcium daily — but, dairy milk isn't the only way to get it.

Other dairy products like yogurt and cheese also contain calcium, as do non-dairy milks fortified with calcium, Connelly said.

Tofu made with calcium is another way to get both the bone-supporting mineral plus protein.

Other calcium-fortified options include fruit juices and cereals, the NIH adds. For example, the NIH estimates one cup of orange juice fortified with calcium provides the same amount of calcium (about 27% of your daily value) as 8 ounces of low fat yogurt.

And one cup of nonfat milk is about the same as an equal serving of calcium-fortified soy milk, according to the institute's estimates.

Qianzhi Jiang, a registered dietitian and owner of The Nutrition Changer, said canned fish with bones, like salmon or sardines, also provide calcium. And, you can even get it from some vegetables, Jiang added, like kale, broccoli and bok choy.

If you don't know where you stand with your calcium intake, Connelly said if your plate looks colorful and balanced most of the time (think, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, proteins, dairy or calcium-fortified plant milks), "you're probably in a good place."

But, some people can still fall short on nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and iron despite balanced meals — "especially for women, those with certain health conditions or plant-based eaters," Connelly added.

If you're worried about your calcium levels, experts suggested consulting your doctor about supplements.

"Supplements should be viewed as supplemental sources of vitamins and minerals. We should prioritize meeting nutritional goals from natural food sources," Jiang said. "This helps us get the most benefits of all sorts of nutrients while minimizing the risk of overconsumption."