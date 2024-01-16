Bystander blinded in one eye by Denver police during George Floyd protests settles for $2.3M

A man who lost an eye after being shot in the face by Denver police while walking to his car after work during the 2020 George Floyd protests settled with the department for $2.3 million.

It's the latest of several settlements Jax Feldmann has received after he was shot in the face by a Denver police officer.

Feldmann told CBS News Colorado the impact from the round pushed his eye back, damaging his retina and two other layers.

According to the lawsuit, Feldmann was not participating in the protests. Rather, he was shot while walking back to his car after meeting with a friend.

"I saw a cop truck pull up with two cops standing on the side of the vehicle and all of a sudden I got hit in the eye," he told CBS News Colorado in 2020. "The organ I was born with and planning on having my entire life shouldn't have been taken away."

The city has paid out more than $20 million to people related to the 2020 protests, including $4.7 million to over 300 Black Lives Matter protesters, $14 million to 12 injured protesters, which the city is appealing in federal court and a $1.6 million settlement to seven injured protesters. That's on top of nearly $2 million paid to outside law firms to defend the city in court.