Fatal crash closes busy intersection in Aurora; southbound lanes reopened

Debris was strewn in the street and officers examined the scene of a deadly crash, placing evidence markers in the road. That crash closed a busy intersection in Aurora for several hours, police said Sunday.

The intersection of South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue is closed in all directions. Aurora police are urging people to use Jewel or Yale Avenues as alternate east-west routes or Peoria Street as a north-south detour, although just before noon, the department said southbound lanes of Havana had reopened.

No other details from police were immediately available Sunday morning, but photos from a CBS News Colorado photographer show two cars with significant front-end damage on the side of the road with a white sheet over the windshield of one of them.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 11:28 AM MST

