Businesses can charge 2% fee on credit card purchases

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Coloradans will see up to 2% credit card transaction fees
Businesses in Colorado can now charge a 2% fee on credit card purchases. A new law went into effect this month. 

Colorado was one of the last states that prohibited retailers from recovering credit card transaction costs. Now they can recoup up to 2%.

The hope was to help businesses, especially during the pandemic. The law also clarifies that a merchant cannot charge customers the 2% if they use cash, check or debit cards. 

First published on July 5, 2022 / 8:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

