Bus rolls hundreds of feet down a cliff in Larimer County, injuries reported
A bus went off a small Colorado mountain road and rolled down a cliff Tuesday night. There was an initial report of five people injured.
It happened at approximately 8 p.m. at Pingree Park Road. That's south of Highway 14 in central Larimer County.
CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the scene Wednesday morning and the bus could be seen hundreds of feet below the road.
