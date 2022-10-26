RTD bus crash at Broadway & Colfax under investigation
An RTD bus was involved in an accident overnight on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection with Broadway near the Colorado State Capitol.
The bus was damaged in the crash. Its windshield was knocked out. At least one other vehicle was also damaged.
So far it's not clear what led to the crash. It's also unknown if there are any injuries.
