Burglars target homes in Castle Pines, Colorado authorities searching for suspects

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help finding three suspects involved in recent burglaries.

Three burglary suspects spotted on security camera in Castle Pines. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, three men wearing hoodies, masks and backpacks were captured on surveillance cameras when they targeted two homes Friday night. Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., authorities say the men broke into a home on Oakview Place and another on Glen Ridge Drive.

Deputies used K9 and drones to search the area, but were unable to find the suspects.

Deputies searching for suspects in burglaries of two Castle Pines homes. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

They're hoping to find clearer video of the suspects, and asked residents in the area to check their doorbell and security cameras for any footage that may have captured the men.

Videos and tips related to the case can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

