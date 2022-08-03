Bureau of Land Management rounds up wild horses in Rio Blanco County
The Bureau of Land Management has completed one of its largest wild horse roundups in Rio Blanco County. The government agency worked with another agency to remove more than 860 horses.
The majority of the horses were shipped out to a holding facility in Utah.
BLM said several horses ran into a fence at one point during the roundup but said none of the animals were hurt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.