Budget-friendly activities that you can do with your kids right now in Colorado

Moms and dads are always looking for different ways to keep their kids occupied. Currently, many of us are also wanting to save a little cash. There are plenty of ways to do both.

• You can plan a cozy/movie game night.

• Do some DIY crafting.

• Visit a local library or museum.

• Or even get out in nature for a hike.

As you're doing that, there are ways to make sure you're adequately saving money, says Meagan Barrett, CEO of Northern Colorado Credit Union.

First, she says, look at how much you're spending. "There are a lot of different apps that can help. or you can use pencil and paper, go ahead and track every single dime."

Then, put aside a little in your money stash every month, even if it's a few dollars. "Having actual savings is important. When you come into a situation when you need savings, you're going to be glad you took the time to pay yourself first. You have different pockets where you can stash that away in your savings account. So, if a repair is needed on a car or your home or another medical emergency comes up, you have a little bit tucked aside."

Another pro tip from Barrett: if you're out and about and want to grab a bite to eat, buy gift cards for spending.

"So that way you have a maximum allotment for eating food out and you won't go over your budget."