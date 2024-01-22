Hiring event for Buc-ee's opening in Northern Colorado starts this week
Job seekers in who are interested in working at the Buc-ee's that will be opening sometime soon in Northern Colorado can take part in a hiring event this week.
Buc-ee's will be holding the event over a five day stretch at a hotel in Loveland. It will run from Tuesday to Jan. 27 at Embassy Suites.
This will be the first Buc-ee's in Colorado. The mega gas station and truck stop convenience store chain will be located near the intersection of I-25 and County Road 48 in Johnstown, not far from the popular truck stop and restaurant Johnson's Corner. There are approximately 50 Buc-ee's locations in the United States but the majority of them are in Texas. Buc-ee's president Beaver Aplin told CBS News Colorado that this store will be one of the company's largest.
Embassy Suites is located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. The hiring event will be happening between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Get more information on how to be part of it at buc-ees.com.
So far an exact opening date hasn't been set for the new business but the job descriptions state it will be in the spring.
