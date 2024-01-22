Hiring event for Buc-ee's opening in Northern Colorado starts this week

Job seekers in who are interested in working at the Buc-ee's that will be opening sometime soon in Northern Colorado can take part in a hiring event this week.

Buc-ee's will be holding the event over a five day stretch at a hotel in Loveland. It will run from Tuesday to Jan. 27 at Embassy Suites.

This will be the first Buc-ee's in Colorado. The mega gas station and truck stop convenience store chain will be located near the intersection of I-25 and County Road 48 in Johnstown, not far from the popular truck stop and restaurant Johnson's Corner. There are approximately 50 Buc-ee's locations in the United States but the majority of them are in Texas. Buc-ee's president Beaver Aplin told CBS News Colorado that this store will be one of the company's largest.

Buc-ee's will be opening in Johnstown along Interstate 25. CBS

Embassy Suites is located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. The hiring event will be happening between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Get more information on how to be part of it at buc-ees.com.

So far an exact opening date hasn't been set for the new business but the job descriptions state it will be in the spring.