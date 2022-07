Dark smoke could be seen coming from Littleton on Wednesday afternoon. South Metro firefighters rushed to the railroad tracks east of Santa Fe Drive and south of Belleview Avenue.

Littleton

Firefighters say it is a brush fire, but they've contained it.

SMFR is responding to a brush fire along the railroad tracks east of Santa Fe and south of Belleview Ave., as seen on the @CityofLittleton camera. No injuries reported and no structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/gD3dwFzxMl — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 20, 2022

There are no reports of injuries or structures being threatened.