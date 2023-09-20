Watch CBS News
Bruce Alvey arrested after police say he tried to run over people in Boulder park

Police in Boulder arrested a 44-year-old pickup truck driver they say tried to run people over in Central Park. That's in downtown Boulder.

The owner of the vehicle's name is Bruce Alvey. He was arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder. Investigators said they are working to determine if Alvey was under the influence of methamphetamine or some other drug at the time of the crime.

The frightening situation started just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured, but police said there were several very close calls, and released surveillance photos showing the silver pickup truck narrowly missing people, some of whom were trying to run away.

The truck damaged street signs, lights and other public property. Authorities have closed the park due to safety concerns as a result and it is expected to be closed for at least a week.

"I don't know how we escaped this morning's incident without injuries to anyone, but I am thankful," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Police say they believe Alvey was living in his truck.

