2 brothers arrested in Colorado Springs following fentanyl investigation

By Danielle Chavira

Colorado Springs Police say they arrested two brothers following an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl at a liquor store. Police say Brian and Steve Yi face multiple felony charges.

Briand Yi (left) and Steve Yi (right) Colorado Springs Police

The investigation at Austin Bluffs Plaza liquors began in May.

Detectives say they made several undercover purchases of fentanyl pills from armed suspects within the business. More than $3,600, 2,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and other drugs were found.

Three handguns and an assault rifle were also recovered.

