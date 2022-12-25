Brother lost to DUI crash a week before Christmas

Don't drink and drive. It's something we hear all the time, but people still ignore the warning. If you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated, you could ruin lives. Including your own, or an innocent victim.

"Tahner was the hardest working man anyone could have known. He was a selfless man who loved his little brother more than anything in the world," read Nicholas Forsyth out loud on Christmas Eve.

Those are words from a letter his brother Tahner Forsyth won't get to hear in this world. It was written by his younger brother Nicholas who says Tahner was his rock when he needed someone the most.

"He was a fantastic brother, and he meant everything to me," Nicholas said. "He's been taking care of me my entire life."

Nicholas and Tahner's father died when they were just children. Left without a parent in their lives, they moved in with their grandmother. Nicholas says Tahner was always taking care of him. Especially around the holidays.

"Christmas was always Tahner and I's favorite time of year," Nicholas said. "We were always very poor, and my brother would always set up something in our room — Christmas lights, a small tree, little presents that I never knew were coming. He would always make sure that we had the same fun together that we did with my dad with Christmas."

They lived together their whole lives, even into adulthood. That is until about three weeks ago. Their grandma needed extra care so Tahner moved to help her out and took a job as a chef in Longmont at a retirement home.

"That's the longest we've ever been apart," Nicholas said.

Then, one week ago, tragedy struck. Tahner was taking his break from work when he was hit by a drunk driver. He was transported to the hospital, but just four days later was pronounced brain dead.

Nicholas says he's lost the only family he has left.

"No one will ever take his place," Nicholas said.

Now, instead of spending Christmas with his brother, he is in mourning, and he has an urgent plea for everyone that is planning to celebrate this holiday with alcohol.

"If you have anything to drink, just have someone drive you home. No one deserves to have their entire family destroyed," Nicholas said.

Even in death, Tahner is giving back. He is donating four organs to eligible recipients Christmas morning, giving them the gift of life.