Semi rollover closes I-25 northbound at Hwy 7 in Broomfield

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Semi rollover closes I-25 northbound at Hwy 7 in Broomfield
Semi rollover closes I-25 northbound at Hwy 7 in Broomfield 00:47

A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 on a stretch in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate remained shut down in northbound lanes as of 8:30 a.m. 

According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. 

Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp. 

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

