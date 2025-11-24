Broomfield FISH Food Bank & Family Resource Center prepares to help Colorado families ahead of holiday season

For Colorado Gives Day, CBS Colorado is highlighting various organizations in our communities that need donations. In Broomfield County, Your Reporter Sarah Horbacewicz spoke to the Broomfield Community Foundation and Broomfield FISH Food Bank & Family Resource Center as they prepare for this holiday season.

FISH Executive Director Dayna Scott explained that, as one of the only food pantries in Broomfield County, they're already stocking up for Thanksgiving.

"We got 300 turkeys and hams from our donation drive," Scott said, "We've got Quaker Oats, we've got hot and spicy noodle bowls."

FISH Executive Director Dayna Scott, right, and a volunteer hold up a turkey the organization will donate to a Broomfield family in need ahead of the holidays. CBS

Scott says this fall, following SNAP concerns and a government shutdown, she says demand is up by almost 25% as they prepare for their busiest season this winter.

"Any kind of neighbor can end up needing help, and everyone needs help at some point. And that's the beautiful thing about our organization: is that we're here for anyone struggling," Scott said.

To meet that need, FISH relies in part on the Broomfield Community Foundation, a group that gives out donated grants to over 80 nonprofits in the county. Dion West is the executive director of the organization.

"Whatever nonprofits need, we try and find solutions for them, whether it's creating a space for everyone to meet and collaborate on advocacy issues or how to better work together, to funding, to connecting with donors who are specifically wanting to support a specific area," West said.

Broomfield Community Foundation Executive Director Dion West, left, talks about the services her foundation provides to other organizations in the Broomfield area. CBS

Now, both of these organizations are relying on the public to donate for Colorado Gives Day from now through Dec. 9.

"There are plenty of people who have even been here for decades who didn't know there was a Community Foundation," West said. "So that's one of our big issues is to get our name out there."

Right now, Broomfield Community Foundation and FISH also have match campaigns, which means your donation can go even further and help what FISH estimates is one in five people in Broomfield who are looking for help this Thanksgiving.

"Everyone has come together to make sure that nobody has to go hungry," Scott said.