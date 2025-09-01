Offensive line for Broomfield Eagles leads the charge in Colorado's Class 4A with brains, brawn and brotherhood

They've got heart, size, and smarts -- and at Broomfield High School, the Eagles are betting big on their offensive line.

CBS

The Eagles' offensive front -- known as "Eagle Line Domination" -- is physical, disciplined and most importantly, close-knit. It's a unit that dominates both in the trenches and in the classroom.

"Our offensive line group is the closest group I've ever been around," said senior tackle Isaiah Garcia-Perez. "These guys are my second family. I'd go to battle for them anytime, anyplace."

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Garcia-Perez is a force at left tackle, and a vocal leader on a line built on chemistry and trust.

Their strength starts at the line of scrimmage. Whether it's creating pancakes on the field or sharing them over breakfast, the Eagles' bond is solid.

"Pancakes -- you know, got to eat, what you do," Garcia-Perez joked, meaning they focus on flattening defenders on the field.

But it's not just size that separates Broomfield's offensive line. This is a group that prides itself on football IQ, film study, and sharp execution.

"A lot of people focus on physicality and mentality," said tight end Caleb Dunn, an Air Force commit. "But one thing that sets us apart is that we're all smart. Everyone knows the assignments, and if someone misses, another guy is there to pick it up."

Dunn, who stands 6-foot-7, brings leadership grounded in faith and discipline. As a defending state champion, he says their success comes down to consistent hard work and the culture they've built.

"We don't care who lines up across from us -- we're going to win," Dunn said. "It doesn't matter."

The Eagles are led by head coach Robert O'Brien, who says the team's mentality is relentless.

"You'll see a team that plays like wild dogs," O'Brien said.

Four of Broomfield's six team captains are linemen -- a clear sign of who sets the tone on and off the field. Most of those leaders are seniors, making this season feel even more meaningful.

"Last year wasn't the only version of ourselves we can be," one player said. "We're hungry to prove that."

Whether or not they repeat as 4A state champions, the Eagles say every game they get to battle together is already a win.