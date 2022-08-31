Broomfield couple befriends Afghan family after escape from war-torn country

One year ago on Wednesday, the last American troops left Afghanistan ending a 20-year war – the longest in U.S. history. Images from that day are difficult to forget as desperate Afghanis tried to cling to an American plane as it took off from Kabul Airport.

Ahmad Siddiqi

When Ahmad Siddiqi looks back on his photos from that day, he not only recalls the chaos at the airport, he also remembers the feeling.

"I felt hopeless. I felt desperate," Siddiqi told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

He also remembers the uncertainty for his small children.

"I had four kids looking at me in very desperate eyes," he said.

Today, that desperation has become an appreciation for former Army Captain Scott Henkel and his wife, Heidi. The couple from Broomfield helped Siddiqi, his wife and four kids flee Afghanistan to start a new home in Colorado.

"We are neighbors now," Siddiqi said. "This is the only family we have."

And like family, the Henkels step in to help the Siddiqis however they can. From math tutoring to doctor appointments, local football games, and even Thanksgiving dinner.

"They've been a wonderful blessing," Heidi said. "We're essentially returning the favor."

Ahmad Siddiqi

During the War in Afghanistan, Siddiqi helped guide CPT Henkel on more than 600 missions as an interpreter. Heidi said if it weren't for Siddiqi, her husband may have never come home. Now she's trying to help Siddiqi thrive in America, but it's not without its challenges – especially when it comes to finding a job.

"He's been told, 'You need to mop floors and work your way up like my grandparents did,'" she said. "Even though Ahmad has an education – political science and IT – there's this sense when he goes in for an interview that he needs to start all over."

Heidi said she is on her own mission now to not only help Siddiqi get a job but to get him veteran status.

"The time he put in over there is time already in America," she said. "He served our country and it's high time that people who are hiring Ahmad and others from Afghanistan really respect and understand where they're coming from. Be patient."

Choking back tears, Heidi went on.

"It's an uphill battle, and I don't use that word loosely," she said. "It's really an uphill battle to fight for respect for someone who protected my husband who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. [Ahmad] served alongside him and I think he's someone who has veteran status."

Siddiqi said he thinks of his home country every day and worries for his family still in Afghanistan.

Ahmad Siddiqi

"My heart is there and always going to be there because the people are suffering so badly," he said. "When your people suffer, you cannot forget."

While Siddiqi often feels helpless, he is no longer hopeless and is looking ahead to a better tomorrow.

"Everyone is hopeful for a brighter future here," he said.

Siddiqi said what brings him the most joy these days is watching his four children play freely outside without fear. They are also enrolled in school and loving every minute.