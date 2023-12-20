Broomfield Amazon delivery station adds 300 electric vans for last-minute holiday shopping rush

'Tis the season for the last-minute crunch to get packages delivered by Christmas, and Amazon drivers are some of the busiest delivery drivers right now.

With the heavy rush in orders happening ahead of Christmas Day, an Amazon delivery hub in Broomfield has added more than 300 electric vehicles to its lineup.

"The range for them is about 120 miles fully loaded, more than enough for a full route, a full route takes about 50 miles," an Amazon representative told CBS News Colorado.

The vehicles are helping with the growing number of packages ordered around the Denver metro area.

CBS News Colorado was told that the electric vans can reportedly hold up to 500 packages.