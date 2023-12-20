Watch CBS News
Local News

Broomfield Amazon delivery station adds 300 electric vans for last-minute holiday shopping rush

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Broomfield Amazon delivery station adds electric vehicles to lineup
Broomfield Amazon delivery station adds electric vehicles to lineup 00:58

'Tis the season for the last-minute crunch to get packages delivered by Christmas, and Amazon drivers are some of the busiest delivery drivers right now. 

amazon-ev-deliveries-6vo-frame-267.jpg
CBS

With the heavy rush in orders happening ahead of Christmas Day, an Amazon delivery hub in Broomfield has added more than 300 electric vehicles to its lineup. 

"The range for them is about 120 miles fully loaded, more than enough for a full route, a full route takes about 50 miles," an Amazon representative told CBS News Colorado. 

The vehicles are helping with the growing number of packages ordered around the Denver metro area. 

amazon-ev-deliveries-6vo-frame-743.jpg
CBS

CBS News Colorado was told that the electric vans can reportedly hold up to 500 packages. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 7:29 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.